Left Menu

PGCIL tells MeECL to clear outstanding due of Rs 56.89 crore

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:36 IST
PGCIL tells MeECL to clear outstanding due of Rs 56.89 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@pgcilindia)

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has served a notice to the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) demanding payment of Rs 56.89 crore or else power supply to the state will be regulated from mid-April, officials said on Thursday.

The PGCIL noted with serious concern that MeECL is consistently failing to clear the full dues against the monthly bills raised towards transmission tariff despite regular follow-up by Central Transmission Utility (CTU) and commitments by MeECL, they said.

''Accordingly, in case of failure of MeECL to clear the total outstanding dues of 60 days latest by 08.04.2021, the regulation of power supply of MeECL through their long term access shall be effected from 00.00 hours of April 14,'' Chief General Manager (Commercial) CTU, J Mazumder said in his letter to the CMD of MeECL Arunkumar Kembhavi on Wednesday.

The letter said power supply will be regulated from various power plants of NEEPCO, NHPC, and NTPC from which MeECL has an allocation of power under long term access, the quantum shall be in proportion of the allocation from NEEPCO, NHPC and NTPC may be decided by NERLDC based on merit order of dispatch.

MeECL is obliged to make timely payment of transmission tariff and to open requisite Letter of Credit towards Payment Security Mechanism in line with the Electricity Act 2003 and provisions of CERC Regulations, the letter noted.

The letter said as a consequence, total dues of MeECL have grown to a huge amount of Rs 56.89 crore as of date, of which an amount of Rs 46.51 crores is outstanding for 45 days (several Rs 38.4 crore has crossed 60 days and several Rs 26.51 crore has even crossed 90 days), based on the bills already raised by CTU.

CTU has been mandated with the responsibility of billing, collection, and disbursement of transmission charges towards ISTS licenses from all the DICs.

''Such huge outstanding dues as brought out above are seriously affecting the cash flows of all the ISTS Licenses and causing adverse impact on the ability to carry on as a business enterprise and to fulfill loan repayment liabilities towards the creation of transmission assets,'' it added.

Meghalaya has been granted a Rs 1,345 loan from the Centre under the #Aatmanirbhar loans to clear pending dues to power generating companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' COVID vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...

Madras HC rejects Raja's plea for urgent hearing of petition against EC order

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed DMK MP A Rajas plea for urgent hearing of a writ petition challenging the order of the Election Commission, which barred him from canvassing for 48 hours, besides removed him from the list of star...

South African health regulator registers J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday that South Africas health regulator had registered its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.The registration of JJs vaccine is a boost for the country worst affecte...

NC condemns attack on BJP leader's house, expresses sympathy with slain cop's family

The National Conference NC Thursday condemned the attack on a BJP leaders house in the outskirts of the city and expressed sympathies with the family of a policeman killed in the incident.NC vice president Omar Abdullah expressed unison wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021