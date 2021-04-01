Refrain from dowry, extravaganza during marriages: AIMPLB's new nikahnama

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has released a new nikahnama for Muslims which urges them to take a pledge to refrain from dowry and extravaganza during marriages. The new nikahnama calls upon the members of the community to make marriages simple and "refrain from needless rituals and customs, "in particular the demand of dowry and other extravagant expenditure".

It calls for stopping the ritual of baarat (the arrival of groom at the wedding venue with lavish procession) and to organize nikah with simplicity in masjids. "The invitation for the occasion of nikah will only be for the foreign guests and the family members," it says.

It says that the reception function should be held with simplicity "without showing off one's status". The pledge for the community members also says that they will encourage those functions of nikah and reception which will be in accordance with Shariat and sunnah and will express utmost displeasure at those functions which are against shariah and sunnah.

The Social Reform Committee of All India Muslim Personal Board also called upon the members of the community to take a pledge to refrain from fireworks, music/DJ, videography and other needless activities and avoid the usage of expensive riqaa (a letter which is sent to the grandfather of the bride) and expensive stage. (ANI)

