Left Menu

Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp commissions farm-based solar power unit in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:05 IST
Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp commissions farm-based solar power unit in Jaipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd on Thursday commissioned farm-based solar power project under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The project, established on 3.5 acres of farmland at Bhaloji village, Kotputli, in Jaipur, is the first of 623 farm-based solar projects selected by RRECL for generating 722 megawatt (MW) capacity in the state under the first phase of the PM-KUSUM scheme, according to an official.

Energy Minister B D Kalla said Rajasthan has become the first state to commission the project which will help the farmers earn additional income through their unused land.

He added that the state government had decided to develop the 2,600 megawatt (MW) capacity under this scheme.

The project was commissioned following a 25-year contract between RRECL and farmland owner Devkaran Yadav.

RRECL Chairman and MD Subodh Agarwal said, ''The project is expected to generate 17 lakh units of electricity per year, which will be purchased by the Rajasthan Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited at a rate of Rs 3.14 per unit. This will generate an annual income of nearly Rs 50 lakh for the farmer.'' RRECL is the apex body for development of renewable energy in the state and has been nodal in implementing the PM-KUSUM scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army to participate in military exercise in Bangladesh from Apr 4-12

The Indian Army will participate in a four-nation military exercise in Bangladesh from April 4 to 12 which is being organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of that countrys liberation war, off...

Ukraine leader says Russia creates threatening atmosphere and pressure in ceasefire talks

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that an escalation of tensions in Ukraines eastern regions showed Russia was seeking to create a threatening atmosphere for ceasefire talks. Playing with muscles in the form of militar...

IPL 2021: Very optimistic, have a good feeling this time around, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli is excited to see the Indian Premier League IPL return to the country after the 13th edition of the tournament was held in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli is optimistic of RCB t...

West Central Rly completes electrification of 3,012-km route

The West Central Railway WCR has taken a lead over other zones in the country by electrifying its entire 3,012 km route, a senior official said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters here, the WCRs general manager Shailendra Kumar Singh said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021