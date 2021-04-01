OPEC+ agrees on gradually easing oil output cuts from May

OPEC+ has reached a preliminary deal to gradually ease production cuts from May, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday. The group was still debating exact figures, sources said.

Two sources had said earlier that OPEC+ was considering increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July.

