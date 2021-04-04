Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra to enforce weekend lockdown from Friday, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains and taxis will be allowed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:21 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra to enforce weekend lockdown from Friday, says Nawab Malik
Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra will enter strict weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am, said state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik adding that essential services and transportation including buses, trains and taxis will be allowed. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting today in view of surging COVID-19 cases, he told reporters here.

Malik said that government offices will operate with 50 per cent capacity and industries will continue to operate without any restrictions. "A cabinet meeting took place today and some important decisions were taken related to COVID-19. Strict rules have been made and they will be enforced from 8 pm tomorrow. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets," he said.

"A decision has also been taken to impose strict lockdown from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. The decision has been taken after consultations. The Chief Minister has spoken to the Leader of Opposition, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, people from hotels, industrialists, and filmmakers. The Cabinet minister said there will be no restrictions on film shootings but theatres will be closed.

"Bars will close after 8 pm. On weekend, all things except essential services will remain closed but transport services will continue," he said. Addressing a press conference, Textiles, Port and Fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh said the state government has taken a decision to impose a night curfew to curb the virus spread.

"Coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra are increasing. Several decisions have been taken in the meeting today. Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. The detailed SOP will be released soon. Theatres will be closed," Shaikh said. "We have not stopped transportation in Maharashtra. There will be total restrictions at night and only essential services will be allowed. Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50 per cent sitting capacity during the day and they are not allowed during the night. Dine-in will not be allowed at eateries, restaurants and malls will also be closed," he said.

Speaking further, Shaikh said: "This is not lockdown, we have made our restrictions strict. In the coming days, there is a possibility of a lockdown-like situation on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a restriction on visiting open spaces including garden, beaches, Gateway of India and other places on Saturdays and Sundays." Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 37,821 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021