Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he has temperature and cough, some inmates may have TB

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that he had a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a bad cough, and that three out of fifteen inmates in his prison unit had been hospitalised with suspected tuberculosis.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has separately complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine.

