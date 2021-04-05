CBI team to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

A team of CBI officers will arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday to investigate the corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations against Deshmukh by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found. The court also stated that Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and an impartial probe should be done by the police. In his plea, Param Bir Singh repeated the graft allegations that he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations and involving in severe "malpractices".

Singh had earlier written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dilip Walse Patil has been given charge of the Home Department following the resignation of Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

