Left Menu

Guj: No hike in power tariff for consumers of state discoms

Several stakeholders, including individuals and organisations, participated in the hearings, it said.The GERC said that no hike in tariff has been granted for the remaining areas covered by the state discoms and the private player for 2021-22.The state electricity regulator marginally increased the transmission charges of the state-owned Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited GETCO from the existing rate of 35.03 paise per unit to 36.42 paise per unit for the FY 2021-22.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:57 IST
Guj: No hike in power tariff for consumers of state discoms

In a relief to people in Gujarat, the state Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) has announced that power tariffs will not be hiked for the consumers of the state-owned discoms and Torrent Power Ltd (Surat area), a release said on Monday.

Torrent Power caters to the consumers of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat city area.

State-owned Discoms include UGVCL, PGVCL, DGVCL and MGVCL.

Since the model code of conduct is in force for the upcoming elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, the GERC has not passed any tariff orders for the UGVCL and the Torrent Power Limited (Ahmedabad- Gandhinagar areas).

The tariff orders for these areas will be declared after the completion of the poll next month, said a release by the GERC on Monday.

''The Discoms were directed to publish their applications for tariff determination in the newspapers to ensure public participation. Thus, an elaborate exercise was carried out for inviting comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholders,'' said the release.

''The suggestions and objections were examined and public hearings were held on March 4,5 and 9. Several stakeholders, including individuals and organisations, participated in the hearings,'' it said.

The GERC said that no hike in tariff has been granted for the remaining areas covered by the state discoms and the private player for 2021-22.

The state electricity regulator marginally increased the transmission charges of the state-owned Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) from the existing rate of 35.03 paise per unit to 36.42 paise per unit for the FY 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the sanctity of life during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the citys police chief testified at the former officers murder trial on Mon...

New Zealand could open border with Australia from end of week -1NEWS

New Zealand could open its borders to Australian travellers as soon as the end of the week, New Zealand broadcaster 1NEWS reported on Tuesday without saying where it obtained the information. The report comes as New Zealand Prime Minister J...

Colombia to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccine, but shots must be free

Colombia will allow the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry said on Monday, but the shots must be free for those being inoculated. The Andean country plans to immunize about 70 of its 35 million people this year un...

Blinken announces appointment of Gayle Smith as US coordinator for Global COVID Response

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, a former veteran diplomat, as the US coordinator for Global COVID Response, while stressing that America must lead the world in bringing the pandemic to an end....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021