Left Menu

After employees call for indefinite strike, KSRTC to give temporary permits to private buses, school buses

In view of the call for employees' strike from Wednesday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has decided to issue temporary permits to private buses and school buses for the convenience of passengers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 18:52 IST
After employees call for indefinite strike, KSRTC to give temporary permits to private buses, school buses
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the call for employees' strike from Wednesday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has decided to issue temporary permits to private buses and school buses for the convenience of passengers. KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. These employees are working as contract workers in the department.Several meetings were held previously with transport association and organisation with the transport minister, state Deputy Chief Minister and also with Chief Minister, but nothing fruitful came out. As a result, the employees called for an indefinite strike till their demands get fulfilled.

However, to avoid inconvenience to passengers, the department decided to issue temporary permits to private operators. The government asked districts to take appropriate steps to operate these private buses and school buses. The strike by the state transport employees in December last year had also crippled transport services across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...

MoS G Kishan Reddy Home condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Minister of State MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 CRPF jawans lost their lives, saying that nothing can be won through violence. Speaking to the media, Reddy said, Nothing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021