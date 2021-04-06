Left Menu

Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste

The United States, which produces more plastic waste per capita than any other country, is the only major nation not to have ratified the Basel Convention. However, under the treaty, Malaysia cannot accept prohibited plastic waste from the United States.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:14 IST
Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste
Representative image Image Credit: Prosecutors have appealed the decision, he said, which will likely further delay the trial. "The prosecution has requested for a stay of the order as well as a stay in the proceedings of the trial," Gooi said. (Pixabay)

Malaysia said on Tuesday it had sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin since 2019, and was in the process of returning 81 more. Malaysia became the destination of choice for the world's plastic waste after China banned imports in 2018, but is struggling to fend off a deluge of generally unlicensed unrecyclable garbage.

New U.N. rules on the trade of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention came into force on Jan. 1, intended to discourage the production of hard-to-recycle plastics and to prevent rich countries dumping trash in the developing world, where it often ends up polluting the local environment and the ocean. Signatories to the Convention may only trade plastic waste if it is clean, sorted and easy to recycle - unless the importing country has granted an exemption.

In a statement on Tuesday, Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man noted how much illicit waste Malaysia had succeeded in intercepting, and promised that shipping companies or agents who broke Malaysia's environment and import laws would face "strict action". The United States, which produces more plastic waste per capita than any other country, is the only major nation not to have ratified the Basel Convention. However, under the treaty, Malaysia cannot accept prohibited plastic waste from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021