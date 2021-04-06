Left Menu

Ex-Armyman's widow to get pension 69 years after husband's death

When Bhandari learnt that Paruli Devi was eligible for the family pension scheme as her husband, Gagan Singh, had died in an accident while still in service, he ran from pillar to post to ensure that she availed its benefits.After I came to know about Paruli Devi who lives with her brothers at Lunthura village ever since becoming a widow on May 14, 1952, I could not stop myself from helping her out, Bhandari, who took up social work after his retirement seven years ago as a treasury officer, said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:20 IST
Ex-Armyman's widow to get pension 69 years after husband's death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 81-year-old wife of an ex Armyman will get family pension 69 years after the death of her husband, thanks to the efforts of a social worker here in Uttarakhand. The credit for the sudden windfall in the octogenarian's life, who was widowed at the age of 12, goes to social worker D S Bhandari who was the first to notice her plight. When Bhandari learnt that Paruli Devi was eligible for the family pension scheme as her husband, Gagan Singh, had died in an accident while still in service, he ran from pillar to post to ensure that she availed its benefits.

''After I came to know about Paruli Devi who lives with her brothers at Lunthura village ever since becoming a widow on May 14, 1952, I could not stop myself from helping her out,'' Bhandari, who took up social work after his retirement seven years ago as a treasury officer, said. ''I enquired into the matter and found that she was eligible to get pension under ex-servicemen's family pension scheme announced by the Government of India in 1985. ''The office of the chief comptroller and auditor general of defences services in Allahabad, has finally sanctioned her family pension with retrospective effect from September 22, 1977. She is to get over Rs 20 lakh as arrears besides other dues,'' he said. The octogenarian was overwhelmed by tears of joy when she got to know about the development. ''I do not need the money, but I am happy that the government has recognized my husband and myself. This gives me the greatest satisfaction,'' she said. PTI CORR ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021