Left Menu

Rajasthan CM approves amendments in investment promotion schemes

According to the official statement, e-charging stations have been added to the service sector and thrust sector of RIPS-2019 to promote e-vehicles in the state. The working period of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2014 was only till March 31, 2021, but some units could not start production in the plan period.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:48 IST
Rajasthan CM approves amendments in investment promotion schemes

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved necessary amendments in the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) -2019 and RIPS-2014 to implement the announcements made in the budget for the purpose of smooth establishment of industries and promoting investment in the state. The Finance Department has issued orders in this regard, an official statement said. With this approval, investors will get the benefit of various packages for enterprise establishment. Under the new rules, 5 per cent interest subsidy (maximum Rs 25 lakh) or 15 per cent capital subsidy (maximum Rs 2 crore) will be given every year for 5 years. Special Incubation Centers will be run for SC-ST entrepreneurs. To take advantage of this package, SC-ST entrepreneurs will be required to have 100 per cent capital investment in a proprietorship firm and minimum 51 per cent capital investment in a partnership firm or private limited company. The gems and jewellery industry has been added to service sector under RIPS-2019 to attract more investment. Healthcare sector and API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) have been encouraged by adding them to thrust sector category under RIPS-2019. Similarly, in RIPS-2019, the minimum land requirement for resorts and amusement parks has been reduced from 5 acres and 10 acres, respectively, to 2 acres and 2.5 acres. Employment grant to equipment manufacturing units of solar and wind energy has been increased from 75 per cent to 90 per cent. Development of infrastructure along with plant, machinery and equipment have also been added in RIPS-2019 for grant of interest subsidy. According to the official statement, e-charging stations have been added to the service sector and thrust sector of RIPS-2019 to promote e-vehicles in the state. Investment limit for production of e-vehicles has been reduced from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore. The working period of Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2014 was only till March 31, 2021, but some units could not start production in the plan period. For giving relief to such units, the duration of the scheme has been extended by two years till March 31, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021