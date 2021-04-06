Left Menu

India getting job done on climate: US envoy John Kerry

The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, on Tuesday lauded India for getting the job done on climate and said it is a world leader already in deployment of renewable energy.Kerry is on a four-day visit to India, from April 5 to April 8, during which he will meet representatives from the Union government, the private sector and NGOs.Indias global leadership has been critical across a range of issues including delivering COVID vaccines to world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 21:50 IST
India getting job done on climate: US envoy John Kerry
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, on Tuesday lauded India for ''getting the job done on climate'' and said it is a world leader already in deployment of renewable energy.

Kerry is on a four-day visit to India, from April 5 to April 8, during which he will meet representatives from the Union government, the private sector and NGOs.

''India's global leadership has been critical across a range of issues including delivering COVID vaccines to world. I'm particularly grateful that India is getting the job done on climate... pushing the curve. You're indisputably a world leader already in deployment of renewable energy,'' the US envoy said, addressing the first South Asia Women in Energy (SAWIE) Leadership Summit. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a target of 450 gigawatts of renewables by 2030 sets a very strong example of how to power a growing economy with clean energy.

Referring to the International Energy Agency's special report on India, he said it is on pace to become the global market leader in solar storage by 2040.

''And thanks to your rapid scale-up, it's already cheaper to build solar in India than anywhere else in the world. That kind of urgency is exactly what we need in order to confront the crisis that we confront today,'' he said.

Kerry said he was glad to see the recent budget by the Indian government focus heavily on clean energy and to propose a National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM).

The NHEM focuses on generating hydrogen from green power resources and linking the country's growing renewable energy capacity with the hydrogen economy.

''India has an advantage that we didn't have in the US as we were developing. Not just benefits of decades of scientific and technical advancement, you also have US as your friend and partner. We're here to support you through this path of sustainable future,'' he said. Earlier in the day, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar met Kerry and the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including climate finance, joint research and collaboration.

Javadekar led an eight-member Indian team at the meeting. Kerry was accompanied by a seven-member US delegation in the talks, an Environment Ministry official said.

This is Kerry's first visit to India as the US Special Envoy for Climate Change. In January, the Biden administration had re-joined the Paris Agreement.

The visit aims at consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of Biden's Leaders' Summit on Climate scheduled for April 22-23 and the COP26 meet to be held later this year.

US President Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a US-hosted virtual summit on climate to underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action.

This will be the second time PM Modi and US President Biden will be together at a virtual summit after last month's Quad meeting.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is the third-largest global emitter of carbon dioxide, after China and the US, despite extremely low per capita CO2 emissions.

It has set a target of achieving 175GW (gigawatt) of renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450GW by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, 34,256 people have recovered from the disease.The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021