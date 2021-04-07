Left Menu

High costs to hamper green hydrogen deployment in Nordics - analysts

If fully exploited, green hydrogen production could raise Nordic power consumption by at least 150 TWh, but the analysts said it was likely to rise by 40 TWh by 2045, given its high costs and limits to building the additionally required renewables capacity. Until at least 2039, it would also be more costly than producing hydrogen from fossil fuels, even when including capture and storage of the carbon dioxide emissions this process releases, they added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:56 IST
High costs to hamper green hydrogen deployment in Nordics - analysts
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Producing hydrogen from renewable energy in the Nordics will not be profitable over the next 20 years but it will still lead to a power demand rise amid the growing electrification of industry, a bi-annual outlook by Norway's StormGeo Nena Analysis showed. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules with a current of renewable electricity and it is touted as a clean replacement for fossil fuels in industries that are otherwise hard to decarbonize.

There are already several plans for using green hydrogen in Nordic countries, including a Swedish project to produce emissions-free steel and a fertilizer plant in Norway. However, without subsidies, the cost of green hydrogen remains too high to be profitable, even with renewable power available at a low cost, the Oslo-based analysis firm said in its latest Nordic Power Market Outlook up to 2045, seen by Reuters.

The Nordic system price for power would average at 37.30 euros per megawatt-hour over the 2022-2045 period, it said. StormGeo expects an average of 34.70 euros per megawatt-hour this year. "Green hydrogen production has the potential to increase electricity consumption very much, but the conclusion in this analysis is that it is most likely that green hydrogen will be unprofitable over the next 20 years and that volumes will be rather limited," the analysts wrote.

Total power consumption in the region would grow to 526 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2045 from 405 TWh in 2022, driven by the electrification of transport and industry, according to the report. If fully exploited, green hydrogen production could raise Nordic power consumption by at least 150 TWh, but the analysts said it was likely to rise by 40 TWh by 2045, given its high costs and limits to building the additionally required renewables capacity.

Until at least 2039, it would also be more costly than producing hydrogen from fossil fuels, even when including capture and storage of the carbon dioxide emissions this process releases, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vieroots, the only startup with a whole new way in healthcare

New Delhi India, April 7 ANIThePRTree Vieroots is not a new hospital chain, a new supplement brand, a new e-Pharmacy, or a new chain of diagnostic labs. It is a whole new way of doing healthcare. Vieroots core product EPLIMO is a next-gener...

Hisense collaborates with Croma for enhancing consumers delight with 'Touch-Feel-Try' of their line-up of LED Televisions

- Hisense range of QLED, UHD and Smart TVs will now be available at 185 Croma stores across India with 3 Year Warranty across entire 4K Range - Already available on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital, Hisense Brand strengthens ...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021