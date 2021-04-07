Left Menu

ICAR-IVRI transfers Technology -CSF & Sheep Pox Vaccines to Hester Biosciences

Dr Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR regarded the Vaccines to be a great problem-solver for the farmers or people involved in animal husbandry practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:21 IST
ICAR-IVRI transfers Technology -CSF & Sheep Pox Vaccines to Hester Biosciences
Dr S.K. Singh, In-charge, ITMU, ICAR-IVRI, Izatnagar briefed about the Vaccines highlighting their affordability, higher efficiency.  Image Credit: Twitter(@icarindia)

The ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh transferred the Technology - CSF & Sheep Pox Vaccines to M/s Hester Biosciences through Agrinnovate India Limited in a ceremony held here today.

In his address, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR) congratulated the team, ICAR-IVRI for moving in the direction of providing the country with two important Vaccines at a cheaper price and longer immunity. Dr Mohapatra applauded Agrinnovate India for commercializing around 150 technologies during 2021 and fetching a gross realization of over Rs. 4 Crores. The Director-General stated that the development of Vaccines using indigenous strains is a step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He emphasized that due to the cheaper prices of the Vaccines, a greater return can be achieved with lesser investment which will enable production enhancement in animals. He also urged for looking out the ways for supplying the indigenous vaccines to other countries as well.

Dr Bhupendra Nath Tripathi, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR regarded the Vaccines to be a great problem-solver for the farmers or people involved in animal husbandry practices. He accentuated that the commercialization of the Vaccines a great achievement for the ICAR-IVRI. Available at affordable prices, the Vaccines can be utilized effectively.

Dr Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India stressed scaling up the technology and providing it at a cheaper price in the markets. Dr Malik also emphasized the need for quality assurance of the technology.

Dr B.P. Mishra, Director, ICAR-IVRI informed about the 4 Patents that have been recently granted to the Institute. He stressed that 3 out of 4 Patients are on Vaccines.

Shri Rajeev Gandhi, C.E.O., M/s Hester Biosciences regarded the transfer of technologies as a historical event. He emphasized that the two Vaccines are the first indigenous Vaccines to be developed in the country. He stressed that the Vaccines will be a game-changer for the Swine-rearing people.

Dr S.K. Singh, In-charge, ITMU, ICAR-IVRI, Izatnagar briefed about the Vaccines highlighting their affordability, higher efficiency.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Dr Sudha Mysore, CEO, Agrinnovate India briefed about Agrinnovate's recent achievements and indicated that the company strives to build sustainable public-private partnerships through 'non-exclusive' technology transfers.

Live Attenuated Indigenous CSF Cell Culture Vaccine (IVRI-CSF-BS)

The Classical Swine Fever (CSF) is an important disease of pigs that causes 100% mortality. In India, the disease is controlled by a lapinized CSF vaccine (Weybridge Strain, U.K.) produced by killing large numbers of rabbits. To avoid this, the ICAR-IVRI earlier developed a Cell Culture CSF Vaccine using the Lapinized Vaccine Virus from foreign strain.

The Indigenous CSF Cell Culture Vaccine (IVRI-CSF-BS) developed by using Indian field isolates has huge export potential. Due to its very high titre (1x109.5 TCID50 / ml), the Vaccine can produce a large number of doses (60 Lakhs approx.) easily from only one 75 cm² Tissue Culture Flask. The country's yearly requirement of 22 million doses can be prepared in just four 75 cm² Tissue Culture Flasks.

Costing around less than Rs 2/- per dose as against Rs. 15 to Rs. 25/- of Lapinized CSF Vaccine, the high titre vaccine would be the most economical CSF Cell Culture Vaccine. The vaccine has been extensively tested for safety and potency. The vaccine has been found to induce protective immunity from day 14 of the Vaccination till 18 Months.

Indigenous Live Attenuated Sheep Pox Vaccine [SPPV Srin 38/00]

Sheep pox is a severe viral disease in sheep which is economically important in small ruminants. A live attenuated Sheep Pox Vaccine using indigenous strain was developed by the Institute for preventive vaccination in the sheep population.

The developed Vaccine uses indigenous Sheep Pox Virus Strain [SPPV Srin 38/00] and is adapted to grow in the Vero cell line which makes the Vaccine production to be easily scalable. The Vaccine is innocuous, safe, potent, and immunogenic [efficacious] for sheep aged more than six months of age. It has been evaluated both in-house and field. It protects the Vaccinated animals for a period of 40 months.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021