US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate calls on PM Modi

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:35 IST
Prime Minister noted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments. Image Credit: Twitter(@narendramodi)

US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate H.E. Mr John Kerry called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

Mr Kerry conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister fondly recalled his recent interactions with President Biden including during the Quad Leaders' Summit and requested Mr Kerry to convey his best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mr Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on his fruitful and productive discussions over the last two days in India. He positively noted India's Climate Actions including its ambitious renewable energy plans. He briefed the Prime Minister about the upcoming Leaders' Summit on Climate scheduled for 22-23 April 2021.

Prime Minister noted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments. Mr Kerry noted that the United States would support India's climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance. Prime Minister agreed that cooperation between India and the United States particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

