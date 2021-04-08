Farmer dies in elephant attack in K'taka

A 85-year old farmer was killed in an attack by an elephant in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

Sources said Gowda was attending to problems in the pipeline that brings water to his plantation from inside the forest region when the elephant attacked him at Kalmakaru in Sullia taluk on Wednesday evening.

He suffered serious injuries on his leg after he was trampled by the animal.

Though Gowda was taken to a private hospital in Sullia, his life could not be saved, the sources said.

Forest officials visited the hospital and collected details of the incident from relatives.

Local people said they had noticed an elephant herdnear the area on Wednesday evening.

