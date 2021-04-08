Left Menu

Migrants left stranded and without assistance by COVID-19 lockdowns

Travel restrictions during the COVID pandemic have been particularly hard on refugees and migrants who move out of necessity, stranding millions from home, the UN migration agency, IOM, said on Thursday.

These measures “have thwarted many people’s ability to pursue migration as a tool to escape conflict, economic collapse, environmental disaster and other crises”, IOM maintained. Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMROWCA)

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the first year of the pandemic saw more than 111,000 travel restrictions and border closures around the world at their peak in December.

These measures "have thwarted many people's ability to pursue migration as a tool to escape conflict, economic collapse, environmental disaster and other crises", IOM maintained.

In mid-July, nearly three million people were stranded, sometimes without access to consular assistance, nor the means to meet their basic needs.

In Panama, the UN agency said that thousands were cut off in the jungle while attempting to travel north to the United States; in Lebanon, migrant workers were affected significantly by the August 2020 explosion in Beirut and the subsequent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Business as usual

Border closures also prevented displaced people from seeking refuge, IOM maintained, but not business travellers, who "have continued to move fairly freely", including through agreed 'green lanes', such as the one between Singapore and Malaysia.

By contrast, those who moved out of necessity - such as migrant workers and refugees – have had to absorb expensive quarantine and self-isolation costs, IOM said, noting that in the first half of 2020, asylum applications fell by one-third, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Unequal restrictions

As the COVID crisis continues, this distinction between those who can move and those who cannot will likely become even more pronounced, IOM said, "between those with the resources and opportunities to move freely, and those whose movement is severely restricted by COVID-19-related or pre-existing travel and visa restrictions and limited resources".

This inequality is even more likely if travel is allowed for anyone who has been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19, or for those with access to digital health records – an impossibility for many migrants.

Health risks

Frontier lockdowns also reduced options for those living in overcrowded camps with high coronavirus infection rates in Bangladesh and Greece, IOM's report indicated.

In South America, meanwhile, many displaced Venezuelans in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Brazil, lost their livelihoods and some have sought to return home – including by enlisting the services of smugglers.

Visit UN News for more.

