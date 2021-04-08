Left Menu

Hansdiha-Godda new line to give impetus to social-economic development: Goyal

Shri Goyal also added that presently 36 Rail projects are being executed in Jharkhand with the investment of Rs 20,000 Cr. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:45 IST
Hansdiha-Godda new line to give impetus to social-economic development: Goyal
Indian Railways strives towards providing new infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of its network and providing better facilities to the esteemed customers. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)

Ensuring all-around progress of Jharkhand, Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal today dedicated Hansdiha-Godda New Line to the Nation and flagged off Godda- New Delhi Humsafar special train through video conferencing. This new line will benefit in better transportation facility, cost-effective and quicker movement of commodities and will give impetus to social-economic development in Dumka & Godda in Jharkhand. During the event, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Shri Suneet Sharma and other dignitaries were present virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said, "Jharkhand is famous for minerals and many holy places, Indian Railways is contributing in turning its potential to reality. This project Hansdiha-Godda was approved in 2011, however, no progress was made until 2014. In 2014, when Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reviewed the projects, it was disclosed that land was not acquired for this project. Upon the direction of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, swift progress was made on this new line project. Till now, this project has attracted an investment of Rs 550 Cr. With this new Hansdiha-Godda Rail line, the area would develop at a faster pace generating more employment opportunities, in future, Kisan Rail may be started to send the produce of farmers from this area."

Shri Goyal also added that presently 36 Rail projects are being executed in Jharkhand with the investment of Rs 20,000 Cr. He expressed that Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor which passes through Jharkhand would provide impetus to the economy of the state.

Indian Railways strives towards providing new infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of its network and providing better facilities to the esteemed customers. Towards this goal, Indian Railways has commissioned Hansidiha – Godda new line projects in Jharkhand. Total expenditure of Rs.663 crores has been spent for the development of infrastructure work and providing passenger amenities in the State of Jharkhand.

Commissioning of Hansdiha – Godda new line remained a long pending demand of the common people of Jharkhand. This will accelerate infrastructure building and connectivity enhancement for this part of the State. The total length of the new line project is 32 km, which runs through the Godda and Dumka districts of Jharkhand. The total No. of stations in the new line project of Jharkhand is five – Hansdiha, Gangwara, Poreyahat, Kathwan and Godda. Infrastructure development and passenger amenities have been augmented in all five stations. The speed potential of this 32 km new stretch is 120 km per hour. While commissioning the new line project, two major bridges and thirty-three minor bridges have been constructed.

Hansdiha-Godda Railway line is a Coal Priority Project and Railways took all possible steps for speedy completion of the project keeping in view the movement of industrial inputs like coal and rapid development of business and industries as well as employment generation in Jharkhand.

Further, the introduction of train services in this new line will benefit commuters to proceed to the Capital of India i.e. Delhi. The introduction of this new superfast Humsafar Express train from Godda to New Delhi will facilitate passengers' comfortable journey to New Delhi via Bhagalpur.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Several areas declared 'micro containment zones' in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg on Thursday declared several areas as micro-containment zones to contain the soaring coronavirus cases.The area in and around Government Gandhi Memorial, Science College, Canal Road, falling under the N...

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021