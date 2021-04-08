Left Menu

ADB approves $484m loan to improve transport in Tamil Nadu Industrial Corridor

The CKIC is part of India’s East Coast Economic Corridor, which stretches from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu and connects India to the production networks of Southeast and East Asia.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:07 IST
ADB approves $484m loan to improve transport in Tamil Nadu Industrial Corridor
Tamil Nadu has a strong state economy with several manufacturing industries, including automobiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, garments, and aerospace. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $484 million loan to improve transport connectivity and road maintenance in the Chennai–Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) in Tamil Nadu, India.

The CKIC is part of India's East Coast Economic Corridor, which stretches from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu and connects India to the production networks of Southeast and East Asia.

"The development of the CKIC is part of ADB's commitment to the Government of India to stimulate growth in industrial corridors by linking industrial growth centres and ports hinterland along the coastline and integrating regional value chains," said ADB Principal Transport Specialist for South Asia Kanzo Nakai. "The project aims to increase the manufacturing industry's participation in production networks and global value chains, as well as create jobs along the corridor."

Tamil Nadu has a strong state economy with several manufacturing industries, including automobiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, garments, and aerospace. However, the south and central areas of the state, which are away from current industrial hubs around Chennai, need development and better connectivity for balanced and inclusive growth. This is the primary objective of the project linking into the CKIC.

The project will upgrade about 590 kilometres of state highways in the CKIC influence areas. Climate change adaptation measures will be incorporated in the highway upgrades, including improved drainage, raised road embankments in critical sections, and resizing of bridges and culverts. The project will strengthen road safety improvement programs through advanced technologies for road monitoring and enforcement. In addition, the project will support the improved planning capacity of Tamil Nadu's Highways and Minor Ports Department.

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new Spider-Man movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022...

Several areas declared 'micro containment zones' in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg on Thursday declared several areas as micro-containment zones to contain the soaring coronavirus cases.The area in and around Government Gandhi Memorial, Science College, Canal Road, falling under the N...

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021