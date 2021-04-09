Left Menu

COVID-induced night curfew hampers wedding season in Delhi

The night curfew imposed in the national capital amid the resurgence of Covid-19 has adversely affected the businesses of several wedding halls.

Visual of a banquet hall in Delhi's Mayur Vihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The night curfew imposed in the national capital amid the resurgence of Covid-19 has adversely affected the businesses of several wedding halls. Many couples have minimized the "grandeur wedding jingles" and thereby opted for rescheduling of events and a reduction in the number of attendees at the wedding events.

Speaking to ANI, DS Rana, a bride's father who booked a banquet hall in Mayur Vihar said, "We have rescheduled reception for our daughter's marriage and reduced the number of guests to minimise the danger posed by the pandemic." "We hope that the ceremonial events takes place as per our plan," Rana said.

Hari Tent House owner in Mayur Vihar, Ganesh Manali told ANI, "Night curfew has affected our business. Due to restrictions on movement, we're facing issues in setting up venues." A band company owner said, "In last 2 days, I've received 4 calls for rescheduling or cancellation."

Yogesh Garg, the owner of Rishabh Vatika Banquet Hall, said, "Due to the night curfew in place, we have decided to organize functions between 3 pm and 8:30 pm so that guests can timely leave for their homes. Around 25 pc of orders have been cancelled after the curfew was announced." Delhi reported a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases by registering as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday evening.

5,506 cases were reported on Wednesday. Thursday's spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 COVID-19 cases were registered.

The Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am. The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30. The next day, as many as 220 cases were registered against the violators of the night curfew guidelines on the first night of the curfew which started on Tuesday night from 10 pm and ended at 5 am on Wednesday. As a sign of relief, the Union Health Ministry yesterday informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.40 crores till 8 PM. (ANI)

