Tral encounter: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora
At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:48 IST
At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. "Tral Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.
"Tral Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted earlier. An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.
Kashmir Zone Police had informed in a tweet earlier that the police and security forces are carrying out the operation.Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
