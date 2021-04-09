Left Menu

3 terrorists killed by security forces, two trapped in J-K's Shopian

At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian where two other terrorists are holed up inside a mosque.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 09:08 IST
At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian where two other terrorists are holed up inside a mosque. As per Kashmir Zone Police, two more terrorists were firing from inside the mosque and the encounter is still on.

"Shopian Encounter Update: three unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. "Operation Chogam, Shopian. Update. Two terrorists eliminated. Two AKs recovered. Joint operation in progress," the official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in another tweet.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Shopian on Thursday where terrorists are holed up inside a mosque. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had last night sent the brother of one terrorist and a local Imam inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to surrender. In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed, "Shopian Encounter Update: Brother of holed up terrorist and local Imamsahab sent inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to come out and #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque. Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit has been trapped while three unidentified terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said in the evening. The news was confirmed by the Kashmir Zone police on their Twitter handle.

"Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. "Three unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on," the police further informed. The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. (ANI)

