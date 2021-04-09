Left Menu

NCB conducts raids across Mumbai, 4 drug peddlers held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to NCB sources, the agency recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested persons. Further details are awaited.

The NCB has intensified its vigilance across Mumbai and suburbs to curb the drug menace. The agency has been conducting a series of raids and has made many arrests in the last few months. (ANI)

