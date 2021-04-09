Left Menu

5 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Shopian

A total of five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. As per Kashmir Zone Police, a search is going on for more terrorists.

"Shopian Encounter Update: Another unidentified terrorist killed (total 05). Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police. Police earlier informed that two terrorists were firing from inside the mosque where the encounter was going on. The terrorists have been neutralised now.

"Shopian Encounter Update: three unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted. "Operation Chogam, Shopian. Update. Two terrorists eliminated. Two AKs recovered. Joint operation in progress," the official account of Chinar Corps, Indian Army had said in another tweet.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Shopian on Thursday where terrorists were holed up inside a mosque. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had last night sent the brother of one terrorist and a local Imam inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to surrender. In a tweet, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed, "Shopian Encounter Update: Brother of holed up terrorist and local Imamsahab sent inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to come out and #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque. Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror outfit has been trapped while three unidentified terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said in the evening. The news was confirmed by the Kashmir Zone police on their Twitter handle.

"Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," the Kashmir Zone police had tweeted. "Three unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on," the police had further informed.

The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

