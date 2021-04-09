Left Menu

Production, design of textiles will be the next big thing: Smriti Irani

Production and design of textiles will be the next big thing, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Friday while presiding over the first convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:56 IST
Production, design of textiles will be the next big thing: Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani at the convocation of NIFT Srinagar. . Image Credit: ANI

Production and design of textiles will be the next big thing, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Friday while presiding over the first convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. "The first batch of NIFT Srinagar has added a golden page in the 35-year-old history of the institution. The field of technical textiles, which involves production and design, is going to be the next big thing in the future and the Textiles Ministry is making efforts to utilise its potential to the fullest," a statement quoted Irani.

She further inspired the students to be prepared and said that with the knowledge imparted at NIFT, they would be equipped to deal with any tests and hardships that may come their way. "The government of Jammu and Kashmir recently announced a package of Rs 30,000 crore as part of the Industrial Policy, I urged you to put in your best efforts to reap benefit from it. NIFT will work towards introducing technical textiles as an academic subject in the near future," she added.

At the event, Union minister Kiren Rejiju, who was also present, congratulated the students and said, "The youth has an important role to play in defining and portraying soft image and soft power of the country. The alumni of NIFT Srinagar will play a pioneering role in this direction." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugals former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Fr...

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks brain-chip startup released footage on Friday appearing to show a monkey playing a simple videogame after getting implants of the new technology. The 3-minute video by Neuralink httpswww.youtube.comwatchv...

White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'

The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijings recent actions potentially destabilizing.We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed ou...

Maintain sanctity of ceasefire: Top army commander during visit to LoC

The Armys Northern Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Friday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire agreement that was reached between India and Pakistan.He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021