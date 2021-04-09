Left Menu

COLUMN-Global CO2 emissions far off net-zero trajectory: Kemp

Without a much faster and more widespread effort to reduce emissions, while simultaneously meeting rising demand for energy services in developing countries, the net-zero target will almost certainly be missed. Related columns: - Ensuring the energy transition is equitable (Reuters, April 8, 2021) - Energy transitions and zero-carbon targets (Reuters, Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:39 IST
COLUMN-Global CO2 emissions far off net-zero trajectory: Kemp
Net zero has become symbolically and diplomatically important for policymakers, but the goal will remain far out of reach without much faster change. Image Credit: Pixabay

The global energy system has become greener over the last decade, but most countries are nowhere near on track to achieve net zero emissions by the middle of this century.

Net zero has become symbolically and diplomatically important for policymakers, but the goal will remain far out of reach without much faster change. In recent years, energy consumption has become less carbon-intensive, but not fast enough to offset the rapid increase in energy use as a result of rising populations, incomes, and demand for energy services in developing countries.

Worldwide energy consumption rose at a compound annual rate of 1.9% in the ten years before the coronavirus epidemic while energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions increased at an average rate of 1.4%. Replacing coal-fired power generation by gas, wind and solar, as well as improvements in combustion efficiency, has reduced emissions per unit of energy consumption in most countries (https://tmsnrt.rs/2OAydcX).

But underlying increases in energy demand drove a rise in total energy-related emissions, according to estimates from BP. In the advanced economies of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), energy consumption increased only slightly (+0.4% per year) while emissions fell (-0.4% per year).

There were significant annual emissions reductions in Denmark (-4.0%), Britain (-2.8%), Italy (-1.8%), France (-1.7%), Spain (-1.3%), Germany (-1.0%) and the United States (-0.6%). In developing economies outside the OECD, however, there were large annual increases in both energy consumption (averaging +3.1%) and emissions (averaging +2.5%).

There were large average emissions increases in Brazil (+2.3%), China (+2.5%) and India (+4.5%), and even faster increases in Indonesia (+5.0%), the Philippines (+6.5%), Bangladesh (+8.0%) and Vietnam (+10.8%). OECD energy-related emissions peaked as long ago as 2007 but there is no sign of a similar peak in the rest of the world ("BP Statistical Review of World Energy", 2020).

As a result, global energy-related CO2 emissions hit a record 34.2 billion tonnes in 2019, up from 29.7 billion tonnes in 2009 and 23.1 billion tonnes in 1999. The coronavirus epidemic, quarantines, and business cycle downturn are likely to have cut energy consumption and emissions in 2020.

However, as the economy recovers, lockdowns ease and international passenger aviation resumes, energy consumption and emissions are likely to increase again and will probably hit a new record by 2023/24. Political leaders of the United States, the European Union and China have all committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or 2060.

These commitments will be the centre of public and media attention in the run up to the United Nations climate summit in Britain in November. Policymakers have identified a suite of technologies that could reduce net emissions to zero by mid-century: efficiency gains; electrification; wind, solar and nuclear power; carbon capture and storage; and hydrogen.

But what is missing is a convincing roadmap for their deployment in the advanced economies – and especially in the rest of the world where energy demand will continue increasing fastest. Without a much faster and more widespread effort to reduce emissions, while simultaneously meeting rising demand for energy services in developing countries, the net-zero target will almost certainly be missed.

Related columns: - Ensuring the energy transition is equitable (Reuters, April 8, 2021)

- Energy transitions and zero-carbon targets (Reuters, Sept. 29, 2020) - Global energy transition already well underway (Reuters, Sept. 11, 2020)

- Climate change targets are slipping out of reach (Reuters, April 16, 2019) (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal ex-PM Socrates to face trial for alleged money laundering; graft charges dropped

More than six years after his arrest in a major corruption investigation, Portugals former Prime Minister Jose Socrates will stand trial, but only on lesser charges of money laundering and falsifying documents, a judge in Lisbon ruled on Fr...

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks brain-chip startup released footage on Friday appearing to show a monkey playing a simple videogame after getting implants of the new technology. The 3-minute video by Neuralink httpswww.youtube.comwatchv...

White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'

The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijings recent actions potentially destabilizing.We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed ou...

Maintain sanctity of ceasefire: Top army commander during visit to LoC

The Armys Northern Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Friday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire agreement that was reached between India and Pakistan.He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021