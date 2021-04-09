Left Menu

Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara

A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

Soldier Mohammad Saleem Akhoon.. Image Credit: ANI

Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA (Ikhwan) and was on leave from March 22 for 40 days.

He was a resident of Bijbehara area of the Valley and was killed by an unidentified terrorist around 4.50 pm, army sources said. (ANI)

