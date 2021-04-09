Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara
A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.ANI | Bijbehara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:46 IST
A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.
Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA (Ikhwan) and was on leave from March 22 for 40 days.
He was a resident of Bijbehara area of the Valley and was killed by an unidentified terrorist around 4.50 pm, army sources said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Parra paid Rs 5 cr to Geelani's son-in-law to keep Kashmir in turmoil after Burhan's death: NIA
Terrorist killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Two militants killed, soldier injured in gunfight in J-K's Shopian
Kashmir to host 6-day festival to celebrate arrival of spring, promote tourism
Militant killed by security forces in encounter in J-K's Shopian district