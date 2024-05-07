Gunbattle erupts in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Operation launched following information about terrorists' presence in Redwani area. Encounter ongoing, further details awaited.
An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area late on Monday night following information about presence of terrorists in the area, they said.
However, the search operation turned into an encounter which was on till last reports came in, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
