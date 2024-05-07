Left Menu

Gunbattle erupts in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 07:48 IST
Gunbattle erupts in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir
An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Tuesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Redwani area late on Monday night following information about presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter which was on till last reports came in, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

