Left Menu

Streets, markets empty as MP weekend lockdown kicks in

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:54 IST
Streets, markets empty as MP weekend lockdown kicks in

Streets and markets in most cities of Madhya Pradesh wore a deserted look on Saturday, uncharacteristic for the weekend, as a 60-hour lockdown started showing effect.

The lockdown came into force at 6 pm on Friday.

Among these places, Ratlam, Betul, Katni, Khargone and Chhindwara districts, all bordering Maharashtra, have been seeing record spikes in infections over the past few days.

Ratlam and Betul will be under lockdown for nine days, while it will be from Friday till the morning of April 16 in Chhindwara, close to Nagpur, the biggest city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

The lockdown will be in force for a period of seven days, which started on Friday night, in Khargone and Katni, officials said.

However, thanks to an Assembly bypoll scheduled on Apil 17, Damoh remained ''open'' for campaigning, officials pointed out.

An order on the lockdown issued by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora has said essential services like ferrying of goods from other states will continue, chemist and ration stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, ATMs, milk and vegetable shops will remain open, and there won't be any let up in vaccination and other emergency works either.

The urban areas of the state are also under night curfew, which will be in force till April 30.

In the last three days, Madhya Pradesh reported over 4,000 cases daily, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday saying the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state might reach one lakh by the end of this month given the spike in infections.

In a worrying sign, the state's positivity rate jumped from 1.1 per cent in January-end to 13 per cent now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS2 KA-TRANSPORT-STRIKE Union leader detained as RTC employees strike enters 4th day BelagaviKTK Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned t...

No holding back exams or academic activity: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Apr 10 PTI Karnataka government on Saturday made it clear that it would not hold back any examination or stop academic activities due to COVID-19.The examinations at university-level, including degree, post-graduation, engineerin...

Milk startup Puresh Daily raises Rs 1.2 crore in seed round

Food-tech startup Puresh Daily has raised Rs 1.2 crore in its seed round from Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and Agility Venture Partners. The Ranchi-based startup offers subscription for milk produce from eight franchise farms to 1,200 subscr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021