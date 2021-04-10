Left Menu

Govt asks fertiliser manufacturers, importers to ensure adequate supply during kharif 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:29 IST
Govt asks fertiliser manufacturers, importers to ensure adequate supply during kharif 2021

The government on Saturday said it is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers, and has asked manufacturers and importers to ensure sufficient supply of nutrients during the kharif (summer-sown) sowing season this year.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said the availability of crop nutrients remained comfortable across the country during the rabi (winter-sown) 2020-21 season.

Despite various challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, import and movement of fertiliser remained timely and adequate.

''The government is closely monitoring availability and price of fertilisers in the interest of farmers,'' the statement said.

The agriculture ministry assessed the requirement of various fertilisers in consultation with states/UTs for kharif 2021 season and has conveyed it to the Department of Fertilisers. Accordingly, the fertiliser ministry, in consultation with manufacturers, has finalised the target of domestic production and the same is being monitored closely, the statement said.

''To bridge the gap between assessed requirement and indigenous production in case of urea, the imports are being planned timely and adequately,'' it added.

In the case of P&K (phosphatic and potassic) fertilisers, the imports come under OGL (Open and General Licences), wherein the fertiliser companies are free to import the quantities/raw material based on their commercial considerations.

To assess the preparedness for kharif 2021 season, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda held review meeting with chairman and managing directors (CMDs)/ managing directors (MDs) of various fertiliser companies on March 15.

A follow-up meeting was held on April 1, 2021, under the chairpersonship of Fertiliser Secretary Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, wherein various companies submitted their preparedness, inventory position and the movement plans for the kharif 2021 season. The fertiliser industry informed that prices of raw materials of P&K nutrients have increased.

On the issue of price revision of complex fertilisers by IFFCO, Gowda had discussion with senior officials of the Department of Fertilisers and IFFCO representatives on April 8.

''IFFCO was advised to ensure that the existing stock of DAP (diammonium phosphate) and complex fertilisers are sold on the old prices to the farmers.

''The same was confirmed by IFFCO that they will be selling nearly 11.26 lakh tonnes available stock of DAP/complex fertilisers on the older rates,'' the statement said.

The fertiliser secretary held another meeting on April 9 to review the availability of P&K fertilisers. ''The companies have been advised to continue the movement of fertilisers so as to achieve the desired level of pre-positioning before the peak phase of the kharif season,'' the statement said.

The manufacturers and the importers have assured of achieving the targeted indigenous production and imports of fertilisers.

''There was a clear message to all the companies that the comfortable availability situation as has been in the recent years, the same shall continue through concerted efforts,'' the statement said. The Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) said there is a sufficient stock to meet the requirement of the next three months for various fertilisers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

The Twitter account of Britains royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couples 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip...

Raina half-century, Curran blitzkrieg takes CSK to 188/7 vs DC

Chennai Super Kings managed a total of 188 for 7, riding on comeback man Suresh Rainas stroke-filled half-century and Sam Currans late assault in an IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.Raina, who skipped the last IPL due t...

Dawood’s 'lieutenant' Jabir Moti to be freed from UK prison as US drops extradition request

Jabir Moti, described in court as a top lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahims D Company worldwide criminal network, is set to be freed from a London prison and fly out to Pakistan after the US dropped an extradition request for him to face drug tra...

India fastest nation to administer 100 million doses of COVID vaccine: Health Ministry

With the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossing 10 crores, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days.The US took 89 days to ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021