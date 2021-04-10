Left Menu

TN info panel recommends govt to compulsorily retire nine IAS officers

Updated: 10-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 20:18 IST
The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has recommended to the State government to compulsorily retire nine IAS officials, who steered the Teachers Recruitment Board for 10 years from 2011, for alleged dereliction of their duties.

State Information Commissioner S Muthuraj, in his 17-page order dated March 25 and made available now, listed as many as 16 reasons to compulsorily retire the nine officials, who headed the Teachers Recruitment Board over a span of 10 years.

He recommended to the TN Chief Secretary to record in the Annual Confidential Records of such officers that they had not, ''discharged their duties responsibly in a transparent manner.'' Also, he recommended the initiation of legal action to compulsorily retire the named officials as a disciplinary action as per government service rules.

The SIC said the recommendation was in tune with the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Muthuraj was passing final orders on a complaint from V Gouthaman and four others, who were unsuccessful candidates in the exam conducted by the Board.

Their argument was that though they had given correct answers, they were denied marks as the 'answer key' provided by the Board differed.

They moved the Board seeking information with regard to the preparation and conduct of the exam, but the request was not complied with.

Officials had been continuously committing blunders in the preparatory work of conducting exams for the recruitment of teachers in schools and colleges and other educational institutions.

On several occasions, the Madras High Court had passed 'strictures' against them. However, they continue to commit the same 'errors' repeatedly, the SIC observed.

