Union Secretary Tourism ministry calls on J-K Lt Governor

Secretary, Union Ministry of Tourism, Arvind Singh on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan. Union Secretary and the Lt Governor discussed about various initiatives being taken by the Tourism Department for development and enhancing tourism prospects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is working on unlocking the vast tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir. Comprehensive measures are being taken to revive the tourism industry and socio-economic development of all those associated with the sector by providing them with better avenues and livelihood opportunities, he added. Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism, J&K and Dr G N Itoo, Director, Tourism, Kashmir were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

