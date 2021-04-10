Left Menu

COVID-19: Over Rs 3.04 lakhs collected as fine for not wearing mask in TN's Madurai

Over Rs 3.04 lakhs has been collected as fine for not wearing masks in Madurai in the last two days, informed Madurai Police Commissioner on Saturday, adding that at least 19 cases were registered for flouting social distancing in public places.

Over Rs 3.04 lakhs has been collected as fine for not wearing masks in Madurai in the last two days, informed Madurai Police Commissioner on Saturday, adding that at least 19 cases were registered for flouting social distancing in public places. The fine was collected from 1,521 people -- Rs 200 each, taking it to a total of Rs 3,04,200.

"Those who do not wear a mask are fined separately by the local administration department and the police department. Businesses that break the rules are also being fined. A fine of Rs 200 was imposed on those who did not wear masks in Madurai," a statement said. In addition, 19 cases were registered for not following the social distancing in public places and a total fine of Rs 9,500 was levied at the rate of Rs 500 each, it added.

There are currently 33,659 active cases in the state. As many as 8,74,305 recoveries and 12,863 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

