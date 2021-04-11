Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility
Irans Natanz nuclear site suffered an incident Sunday involving its electrical distribution grid, state TV reported. State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Irans civilian nuclear programme, announcing the incident. Kamalvandi said there were no injuries nor pollution cause by the incident.The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi can be used for both accident and incident. It didnt immediately clarify.PTI | Tehran | Updated: 11-04-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 10:35 IST
Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered an incident Sunday involving its electrical distribution grid, state TV reported. State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear programme, announcing the incident. Kamalvandi said there were no injuries nor pollution cause by the incident.
The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi can be used for both "accident" and "incident." It didn't immediately clarify. Natanz suffered a mysterious explosion in July that authorities later described as sabotage. Israel, Iran's regional archenemy, has been suspected of carrying out an attack there, as well as launching other assaults, as world powers negotiate with Tehran over its tattered nuclear deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Behrouz Kamalvandi
- Farsi
- Kamalvandi
- State TV
- Tehran
- Israel
- Iran
- Natanz
ALSO READ
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions-state TV
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions-state TV
Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions -state TV
Saudi crown prince says PIF working with other SWFS on a fund called 'Invest In Saudi' -state TV
Iran, major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons ready to welcome the return of US.