Left Menu

2 terrorists neutralised by security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, Kashmir Zome Police said on Sunday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:30 IST
2 terrorists neutralised by security forces in J-K's Anantnag
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, Kashmir Zome Police said on Sunday. The encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag broke out last night. A search operation is still underway.

"Bijbehara Encounter Update: Both the terrorists killed, search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone police. According to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the two terrorists killed in the encounter were responsible for the killing of an Army jawan on Saturday.

"Terrorists responsible for the killing of Army jawan neutralised within two days in Bijbehara encounter," said IGP Kashmir. In a statement, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that both terrorists were active for a long time and were wanted anted in many cases of terror crimes.

"Both the hardcore local terrorists have been neutralised. They were responsible for yesterday's killing of a TA jawan. Have been active for a long and wanted in many cases of terror crime," said DG. He added that with this 12 terrorists have been killed in four separate operations over the last 72 hours in the valley, leading to the full elimination of a terror outfit called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

"A total of12 terrorists have been neutralised, comprising 7 terrorists at Tral and Shopian, 3 terrorists of Al Badr at Hatipora, Shopian and now these 2 at Bijbihara who were working with The Resistance Front (TRF)," the DG added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...

EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a genocide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to suppress f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021