Left Menu

One held, abducted teenager rescued from Mathura

A 19-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from Mathura for a ransom of Rs one crore was rescued from Aligarh on Saturday night.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:10 IST
One held, abducted teenager rescued from Mathura
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 19-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from Mathura for a ransom of Rs one crore was rescued from Aligarh on Saturday night. The police have arrested one person in connection with the case. They are, however, yet to nab one other suspect who is absconding.

According to the police, the family members of 19-year-old Gantavya Aggarwal filed a missing report on Friday night after the boy did not return home after his coaching classes. "His family members tried to call him but his number was switched off. After searching for him for a while, they filed a missing complaint around noon. Taking immediate action on the complaint, police interrogated a suspect which led the case further," said police.

The police also informed that the kidnappers asked for a ransom of Rs one crore from the boy's family. "The father of the boy received a phone call for a ransom. Police intercepted and got the location of Aligarh. The team immediately left for Aligarh. After an encounter with the kidnappers in Aligarh the police team successfully rescued the boy," he added.

Police informed that one of the kidnappers has been injured in the encounter and one fled from the spot. The injured kidnapper has been admitted to the hospital. "We have rescued the boy within 24 hours," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...

EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata

Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a genocide, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to suppress f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021