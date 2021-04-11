Left Menu

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:37 IST
Two terrorists killed in encounter in JK's Anantnag, arms and ammunition seized from them
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists who were involved in the killing of a Territorial Army soldier in Anantnag on Friday, were shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Bijbehara area in Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said. AK series rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the duo.

According to an official statement, a joint operation was launched on April 10 based on information that two terrorists were hiding in a house in Semthan Bijbehara village of the Valley. While searching the target house, terrorists hiding inside opened indiscriminate fire on the search parties. All civilians trapped in the gunfire were evacuated to safety and the operation was halted for the night.

After ensuring that all civilians are safe, the operation resumed Sunday morning and both the terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. Two AK series rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession.

The terrorists who were killed were identified as Towseef Ahmad Bhat and Aamir Hussain Ganie. Towseef was active since 2017 and Aamir had joined terrorist ranks in the year 2018. The postmortem was conducted on the bodies and they were handed over to the family members. (ANI)

