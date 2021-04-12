Three killed, eight injured in road mishap in UP's Etawah
Three people were killed and eight others were injured after a truck hit a car on National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Monday morning.ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:29 IST
Three people were killed and eight others were injured after a truck hit a car on National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Monday morning. The incident took place around 4 am today under the Bakewar police station area, when an unidentified truck has hit the car, going toward Jhansi for panchayat polls.
According to Medical Superintendent, Dr Piyush, the deceased people were going to Jhansi from New Delhi by car for participating in the panchayat polls. The people of the car were sitting on the side of the road after their vehicle tyre was punctured near a dhaba on National Highway 2. Suddenly a truck came and crushed them. "Injured have been admitted to the hospital where their treatment is underway. There are two children among the injured persons who have been referred to Saifai," the doctor added.
Sandeep, who got injured in the road mishap said that they were travelling from Delhi to Jhansi for the panchayat polls. (ANI)
