Left Menu

NCB arrests 4 in special drive against psychotropic drugs trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four drug peddlers and busted their complete network of drug trafficking in various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:06 IST
NCB arrests 4 in special drive against psychotropic drugs trafficking
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four drug peddlers and busted their complete network of drug trafficking in various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "Four persons arrested, complete network busted, which included manufacturer, wholesale, distributor and shipper in all 34 seizures affected during the current operation in last 10 days in various parts of Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director of NCB.

The NCB has seized a total of 30.5 lakhs of psychotropic drugs, 70,000 codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS) and 14.895 kg amphetamine in the current operation. The destination of the consignments was primarily to the USA, UK, Europe and other countries.

"To evade the drug law enforcement detection, this syndicate used to conceal the psychotropic drugs in herbal supplement packages," Malhotra added. The NCB's drive against psychotropic drugs has led to a total seizure of 90 lakhs of the psychotropic drug along with 1 lakh of CBCS this year in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers; activists urge New Year defiance

Myanmars detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed f...

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones at Saudi targets, including 10 launched towards Saudi Aramco refineries in Jubeil and Jeddah, according to Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned g...

Paramilitary forces are working as per EC's direction: CRPF DG

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Reacting to the allegation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Central forces were working on Union Home Minister Amit Shahs instructions during the state Assembly polls, the Director-General of Cen...

Pakistan slum dwellers map flood risks to stop evictions

By Rina Chandran April 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Slum dwellers in the Pakistani city of Karachi have stopped the demolition of thousands of homes by mapping flood risks from clogged drains, offering a feasible solution to other inform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021