Left Menu

ONGC seeks buyers for KG gas, wants minimum $6.6 price

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:22 IST
ONGC seeks buyers for KG gas, wants minimum $6.6 price
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday invited bids for the sale of initial 2 million standard cubic meters per day of gas from its KG basin fields at a minimum price of USD 6.6 per mmBtu.

According to the tender document, ONGC intends to start natural gas sale from its KG-DWN-98/2 block, which sits next to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-BP Plc operated KG-D6 fields, from June-end.

Initially, 2 million standard cubic meters per day of gas has been offered for sale through an e-auction.

ONGC has sought bids indexed to Brent crude oil. Bids have been sought at a minimum of 10.5 percent of the three-month average Brent crude oil price.

At the current Brent crude oil price of USD 63, the minimum price comes to USD 6.6 per million British thermal units.

This price, however, will be subject to the ceiling or cap fixed by the government for deepsea fields every six months. The cap for six months beginning April 1 is USD 3.62 per mmBtu.

This essentially means that bidders may corner gas by offering to pay USD 7, but the buyers will have to pay no more than the ceiling price of USD 3.62.

A senior ONGC official said the ceiling price is expected to rise to USD 5.5-5.6 at the next revision due on October 1.

''The current ceiling price is one-third less than the bare minimum cost of production from a deepsea field. After including the cost of money as well as margin, gas price should be USD 6 and not USD 3.62,'' he said.

Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP Plc of UK sought bids for the sale of 5.5 mmscmd of additional natural gas that will be available for sale from their eastern offshore KG-D6 block.

The e-auction is slated for April 23 and the gas supply will start from late April or early May, according to the tender document.

Bidders will have to quote a price linked to Platts JKM (Japan Korea marker) - the liquefied natural gas (LNG) benchmark price assessment for spot physical cargoes.

The lowest bid that can be placed is JKM minus USD 0.3 per million British thermal units. The highest acceptable bid would be JKM plus USD 2.01 per mmBtu.

This is the same benchmark RIL-BP had used in February to sell out 7.5 mmscmd of gas from the block.

At the current price, the lowest price for the 5.5 mmscmd of gas that RIL-BP is auctioning comes to near USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

But just like ONGC, RIL-BP too is entitled to a maximum of USD 3.62 per mmBtu ceiling fixed by the government for a six-month period to September 30.

ONGC's KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 block is expected to have a peak production rate of 15.25 mmscmd of natural gas and 80,000 barrels per day of oil.

The company is likely to come out with another tender later this year for the sale of 5 mmscmd of gas from next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata "clean bowled", her entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on cou...

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.With Pipa Bella, NykaaFashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a sta...

Gauteng continue to conduct law enforcement operations for road safety

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to reinforce law enforcement operations in the province following a high number of reported fatal crashes that led to major loss of lives during the Easter weekend.The Gauteng Traffic Police has adopted ...

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021