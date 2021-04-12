Left Menu

Vedanta signs pact with research institutes for value-extraction from bauxite residue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:57 IST
Vedanta signs pact with research institutes for value-extraction from bauxite residue

Vedanta on Monday said it has entered into a pact with research institutes for value extraction from bauxite residue.

Bauxite residue (red mud) is a by-product generated during processing of bauxite into alumina using the Bayer process. It includes iron, alumina, rare earth elements (REE) and titanium dioxide.

Bauxite is the primary ore for aluminium that undergoes an intermediate refining stage to produce alumina, which then undergoes electrolysis for producing aluminium.

About three tonnes of bauxite produce one tonne of alumina, and around two tonnes of alumina is required to produce one tonne of aluminium.

''Under this MoU (memorandum of understanding), we aim to maximise value-extraction from bauxite residue for further usage, downstream,'' Rahul Sharma, deputy CEO (aluminium), Vedanta Ltd, said.

Abundantly available on earth's crust, bauxite mining is one of the most sustainable mining processes.

Creating indigenous capabilities for extraction of REEs from bauxite residue has been the brainchild of the NITI Aayog, given the importance of scandium for defence and its scarce availability in India.

REEs include Scandium, Lanthanum, Cerium, and Yttrium.

As it is a voluminous by-product, bauxite residue requires scientific ways of managing it, and even more advanced methodologies to extract commercial value from it.

Along with peer aluminium producers, Vedanta has entered into the pact with three research institutes — CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML), Jamshedpur; Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar; and Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur.

As part of this, the institutes shall work together to develop technologies for bauxite residue utilisation like red mud beneficiation for REE enrichment, recovery of alumina values, recovery of iron values and process for extraction, and separation of titanium and REEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi requests PM Narendra Modi to allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates having required clearances.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi requests PM Narendra Modi to allow emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates having required clearances....

Biden to nominate Tucson, Arizona police chief to lead U.S. border agency

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, to lead the U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency, a White House official said on Monday.Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trumps an...

Simran Kaur App: Helpful for times when you feel lonely

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 12 ANIPNN In the Covid pandemic time, it could be quite common to feel lonely. Social interactions have got limited due to continuous work-from-home culture. However, it is widely recognised that anyone can f...

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Monday, the islands government said, the largest reported incursion to date.While there was no imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021