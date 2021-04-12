Left Menu

Chinese regulator orders Ant Group to conduct major overhaul

In a meeting Monday, the central bank and other financial regulators also ordered Ant to cease anti-competitive behaviour in its payments business and improve its risk management and corporate governance, according to a statement on the website of the Peoples Bank of China.The guidance follows a decision by regulators last November to suspend a planned USD 34.5 billion initial public offering just days before Ants trading debut.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:12 IST
Chinese regulator orders Ant Group to conduct major overhaul

Chinese regulators have ordered Ant Group, a financial affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, to become a financial holding company to ease financial oversight amid stepped up scrutiny of technology firms. In a meeting Monday, the central bank and other financial regulators also ordered Ant to cease anti-competitive behaviour in its payments business and improve its risk management and corporate governance, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China.

The guidance follows a decision by regulators last November to suspend a planned USD 34.5 billion initial public offering just days before Ant's trading debut. Officials cited changes in the regulatory environment.

Ant Group is the world's largest financial technology company. It was valued at USD 150 billion after a 2018 fundraising round, and its valuation later rose to USD 280 billion ahead of its now ill-fated IPO.

The regulators told Ant to rectify unfair competition in its payments business and reduce the balance of its Yu'ebao money-market fund — which at one point was the largest in the world. It also was ordered to break its information monopoly and to minimise the collection and use of personal data and to stop any illegal credit, insurance and wealth-management activities.

In a statement on its official WeChat social media account, Ant said, “Under the guidance of financial regulators, Ant Group will spare no effort in implementing the rectification plan, ensuring that the operation and growth of our financial-related businesses are fully compliant.'' Ant is one of two leading companies in the online payments business in China, the other being rival Tencent. The company says more than 1 billion people use its Alipay service, which offers a slew of functions including bill payments, purchases online and offline and money transfers. In January, China proposed draft rules to curb monopolies in the online payments market. Any non-bank company with half of the market in online transactions or two companies with a combined two-thirds market share could be subject to antitrust probes.

As of the first quarter of 2020, Tencent and Ant Group had a combined market share of more than 90per cent, with Ant taking 55.4per cent of the market and Tencent 38.8per cent, according to data from market research firm iResearch.

The new guidelines for Ant's overhaul come days after Alibaba was fined USD2.8 billion following an antitrust probe into the company founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

Alibaba's stock price rose 6.5per cent in Hong Kong on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

-White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.The...

German conservatives to settle chancellor candidate question this week- Soeder

Germanys conservative bloc will this week settle the question of who should be their joint chancellor candidate in a September election, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Monday.I think we will be in a position this week to reach a deci...

COVID-19: Over 74,000 more vaccinated in Delhi

A total of 74,397 beneficiaries received the coronavirus vaccine in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by Delhis Health Department on Monday.As many as 21,45,265 people have been vaccinated. Out of these 17,...

Soccer-Who will win La Liga's three-way title race?

Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are involved in a thrilling three-horse race for the La Liga crown in the closest run contest in Europes top five leagues. With eight games remaining, Atletico lead the standings on 67 points with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021