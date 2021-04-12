Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:18 IST
MSEDCL helps firm manufacture more oxygen in record 14 hours

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited on Monday said it released additional power supply to an oxygen manufacturing unit in a record 14 hours to enhance its capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the state energy department said Satara MIDC based oxygen manufacturing firm Kay Nitrogen Private Ltd had requested for load enhancement by 260 KVA (kilo volt amps) in order to increase its capacity.

It said Superintending Engineer of Satara Circle, Gautam Gaikwad, acted swiftly and his team completed all works, including testing and laying of cable and installation of transformer, in a record 14 hours against the 10-14 days the entire procedure would have taken under normal circumstances.

''Kay Nitrogen had submitted its application of load enhancement by 260 KVA on April 3. The application was processed just in 8 hours and an order was placed to a Nashik based firm to provide transformers. To save the time, testing was completed at Nashik while other technical works including cable laying were in progress at Kay Nitrogen,'' the statement said.

On April 9, the transformers were transported from Nashik, and the installation work was completed in 14 hours on April 10, it added.

Kay Nitrogen had a sanctioned load of 575 KVA earlier and was able to manufacture 600 to 700 oxygen cylinders per day, which has increased after load enhancement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

