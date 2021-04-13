Left Menu

Lucknow: Two found dead in car

A man and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Bania Khera area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday, the police said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 08:40 IST
Lucknow: Two found dead in car
Additional DCP (East) Qasim Abidi. . Image Credit: ANI

A man and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Bania Khera area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday, the police said. According to Additional DCP (East) Qasim Abidi, prima facie, it seems the man shot the woman dead before shooting himself.

"The deceased man has been identified as Sanjay Nigam, while the identification of the woman is still unknown," Abidi said. "There is no sign of struggle at the crime spot. We are collecting the evidence," he said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador picks conservative for president; Peru sets runoff

Ecuador will be led for the next four years by a conservative businessman after voters rebuffed a left-leaning movement that yielded an economic boom and then a recession since taking hold of the presidency last decade. That election certai...

Police shooting death of Black man near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

Civil unrest gripped a Minneapolis suburb for a second night on Monday after the citys police chief said a fatal police shooting of a young Black man appeared to result from an officer mistakenly opening fire with her gun instead of a Taser...

Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as alien scars. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Gri...

Soccer-No time like the present as Chelsea's Tuchel targets instant success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he joined the club to win trophies right away, not five years down the track, and wants his side to seize the moment when they face Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final later on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021