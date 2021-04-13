Left Menu

SSR drug case: 2 drug peddlers arrested by NCB Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two alleged drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai on Monday night, in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-04-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:45 IST
SSR drug case: 2 drug peddlers arrested by NCB Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained two alleged drug peddlers after conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai on Monday night, in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The raids were conducted in areas of Malad, Parel and Santacruz and the agency also recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to the NCB, one of the two accused had earlier been selected to become a policeman. The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB filed a 12,000-page chargesheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said. The chargesheet stated that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance for $16 bln to boost healthcare business

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare and enterprise customers. The deal comes after ...

Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik for restricted emergency use

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik in the country.The company has received the permission from the Drug Controller G...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 bln in healthcare push

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about 16 billion in cash, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare.The deal comes as both companies, which...

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications in $19.7 bln deal in healthcare push

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc in a 19.7 billion deal including net debt, as it seeks to bolster its cloud strategy for healthcare.The deal comes as bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021