Left Menu

Iran's Zarif says Israel made 'very bad gamble' by sabotaging Natanz site

Iran's top diplomat said on Tuesday that the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility by Israel was a "very bad gamble" which will strengthen Tehran's hand in talks with major powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:25 IST
Iran's Zarif says Israel made 'very bad gamble' by sabotaging Natanz site
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's top diplomat said on Tuesday that the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility by Israel was a "very bad gamble" which will strengthen Tehran's hand in talks with major powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. "I assure you that in near future more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges will be placed in the Natanz facility," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart in Tehran.

Iran has accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging its key Natanz nuclear site on Sunday and has vowed revenge for the attack. "The Israelis thought the attack will weaken our hand in the Vienna talks but on the contrary, it will strengthen our position," Zarif said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dies of coronavirus complications

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications.Sathidar, 62, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after he contracted the coronaviru...

Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal

Singapore-incorporated merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired e-commerce and fintech firm Fave in a cash and equity deal valued at over 45 million, for joint global expansion, the companies said on Tuesday. In a joint statement, ...

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021