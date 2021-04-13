Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bitcoin hits record high before Coinbase listing

For the past two weeks, it had traded in a tight range. "When bitcoin markets create new highs the price often range-trades and we witness a round of profit-taking," said James Butterfill of digital asset manager CoinShares.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Bitcoin hits record high before Coinbase listing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before Coinbase's share listing in the United States.

The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. The world's biggest cryptocurrency, which has growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, rose as much as 5% on Tuesday. Smaller rival Ethereum also reached a record high of $2,205.

Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard Inc, and Tesla Inc are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin topped $60,000 early last month, fuelled by Tesla's move to buy $1.5 billion of the digital currency for its balance sheet. For the past two weeks, it had traded in a tight range.

"When bitcoin markets create new highs the price often range-trades and we witness a round of profit-taking," said James Butterfill of digital asset manager CoinShares. "During this most recent period have witnessed a similar profit-taking round, which now looks to have run its course."

The multi-fold rise in cryptocurrencies is also driven by investors seeking high-yielding assets amid low-interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

WBR Corp UK Limited's 45 under 45 India list unveiled at National Excellence Summit 2021 at Delhi

New Delhi India, April 13 ANIBusinessWire India WBR Corp is a leading Brand Management and Consulting Company that specializes in helping start-ups, SMEs and even individuals develop themselves into brands. A 10 year old organization with ...

Local Chinese regulators fine Alibaba-backed browser for false advertising

Local market regulators in China on Tuesday fined subsidiaries of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and 360 Security Technology Inc for engaging in false advertising.The punishments follow negative media exposure on the divisions and increasing pre...

Decision on excise duty cut on petrol, diesel when time comes: CBIC chairman

The government will look to reduce prices of petrol and diesel through a cut in taxes when the time comes, the head of the agency responsible for excise and other indirect tax collections said on Tuesday.Record excise duty on petrol and die...

Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

In a run-down part of Manzanares, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the scars of poverty are clear. People cook with firewood. Some have no electricity, gas or running water. Children play barefoot with old toys next to rudimentary homes.It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021