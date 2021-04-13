Left Menu

AIM partners with Bayer to work in fields of healthcare and agriculture sectors

A flagship program of AIM, ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ (ATL) has played a pivotal role in fostering creativity and imagination amongst school children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:47 IST
AIM partners with Bayer to work in fields of healthcare and agriculture sectors
A Statement of Intent (SoI) of a strategic partnership between AIM and Bayer was signed and exchanged to formalize the collaboration. Image Credit: Twitter(@NITIAayog)

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog today collaborated with Bayer- a global enterprise with core competencies in the fields of healthcare and nutrition, to work towards the mission's innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives across the country.

A Statement of Intent (SoI) of a strategic partnership between AIM and Bayer was signed and exchanged to formalize the collaboration. The SoI will span the promotion of science education, advancing digital solutions and agri-tech to strengthen supply chains as well as healthcare projects. Additionally, Bayer will collaborate with AIM to support their current and future programs and foster innovation & entrepreneurship across the agriculture and healthcare sectors.

A flagship program of AIM, 'Atal Tinkering Labs' (ATL) has played a pivotal role in fostering creativity and imagination amongst school children. Bayer will explore opportunities to mentor school children, inculcate design thinking, problem-solving and adaptive learning skills amongst them and support and adopt mutually agreed schools. Additionally, as a part of the 'Atal Incubation Centres' (AIC) and 'Atal Community Innovation Centres' (ACIC), Bayer shall mentor young innovators and startups and collaborate with them to further the cause of innovation. Bayer would also explore the association with the technopreneurs from the ANIC and ARISE programs in the area of digital solutions both in the agriculture and healthcare sectors.

Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog, R Ramanan while exchanging the virtual SoI with Bayer said – "The collaboration with Bayer is a long term strategic one for Atal Innovation Mission as their areas of specialization Agriculture, Healthcare and Lifesciences are areas of national importance, especially more so in the times of the Pandemic. The partnership will be holistic in nature spurring and supporting knowledge and innovation at school, university and Startups leveraging Bayer's domain expertise, global reach and facilities."

Vice-Chairman & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer – Bayer CropScience Limited, D. Narain while sharing his thoughts said, "Bayer is pleased to partner with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog. Through this collaboration, we endeavour to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in India across the sectors of agriculture and healthcare. It will enable us to provide multiple opportunities to mentor school children and inculcate scientific curiosity as a part of the 'Atal Tinkering Labs' initiative, enable digital solutions across value chains and partner with inventive start-ups. At this critical time, entrepreneurship and science-led innovation can play an important role in accelerating our progress towards doubling farmer incomes and expanding access to health solutions across India."

Bayer has been present in India for over 120 years and as a leader in agriculture, healthcare and nutrition has consistently aimed at using science and technology to benefit a large section of society. This first of a kind collaboration in the sectors of agriculture and healthcare between AIM and Bayer will aid in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi temples adhere to COVID guidelines; devotees accept changes in stride

Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases, major temples in Delhi decided on new ways to offer darshan facilities for devotees on the first day of Navratri on Tuesday.While some places like the Kalkaji temple opted for a carefully-controlled p...

Not in favour of imposing lockdown: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

A day after the Haryana government imposed a night curfew to check the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state and asserted that COVID-related guidelines will be ...

Maha Govt to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place: Uddhav Thackeray.

Maha Govt to provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place Uddhav Thackeray....

Seville to be host city for Laureus World Sports Awards 2021

The Spanish city of Seville will host the 22nd Laureus World Sports Awards on May 6 in a virtual ceremony owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.Among the many big names who have had a year to remember and who will be in contention for the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021