Agri-Expo 2026: Bridging Innovation and Application in Agriculture

IIT Kharagpur will host 'Agri-Expo 2026' from January 30 to February 1 to enhance skill development, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship in agriculture. Widely participated by farmers and rural youth, the expo focuses on practical learning through live demonstrations, hands-on training, and expert interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:27 IST
  • India

IIT Kharagpur is set to host 'Agri-Expo 2026: Technology and Machinery Demonstration' from January 30 to February 1. This initiative aims to boost skill development, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship within the agricultural sector, according to an official statement from the institute on Wednesday.

The event, which originated as 'Krishi Mela' in 1991, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase for advancements in agricultural production, farm mechanization, and food processing. It emphasizes practical learning experiences for farmers, drawing participation from progressive farmers and rural youth across West Bengal and neighboring states.

Head of the department, Madan Kumar Jha, stated, "Agri-Expo 2026 serves as a practical learning platform to transition laboratory innovations into field applications. We aim to empower farmers and rural youth with modern technologies to enhance productivity, sustainability, and income generation." Key focus areas include farm machinery, micro-irrigation, soil testing, and more.

